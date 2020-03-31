The second National Day of Unplugging will be online Friday.
The National Day Of Unplugging connects people across the globe with the goal to elevate human connection over digital engagement.
Friday at 2:30 p.m., the discussion will feature a conversation on how to find balance sheltering in place with school-aged children.
"Boundaries with technology were a challenge before the COVID-19 pandemic, what about now?" says a news release.
A discussion with writer Catherine Price and learning specialist Stefanie Greenberg will be facilitated by Overlake School (Washington) Technology Director Jay Heath. All three are parents.
The event will be held in the NDU Zoom Room. The speakers will talk about how they are navigating the new world of being restricted to working remotely while helping children to learn and socialize online. Afterward, an Unplugged Village will demonstrate how to keep younger kids at home delighted and surprised with Fort-Night Fun. Look around your home for fort building supplies like pillows, bedsheets, flashlight and clothespins.
To prepare for Friday's seminar, one can join the #QuarantineChallenge, designed by Price’s Screen/Life Balance to spread inspiration and calm.
Recommended reading includes Price’s "How To Break Up With Your Phone and "125 Things to Do With Kids During the Corona Virus Pandemic," published March 17 by Parade.
If you have any questions about using Zoom, please contact ndu2020@rebooters.net.
