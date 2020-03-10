COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Theatre and Beyond will hold auditions for its annual “Spotlight on Teen Talent” competition on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.
Auditions are open to students 11-18 years old. Singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, orators, magicians and any other creatively inspired performers are encouraged to audition for this showcase. Individuals as well as group acts will be accepted. Approximately 20 acts will be selected to compete in the talent show to take place Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded with several special categories and a People’s Choice winner. A panel of three qualified judges will select the winners.
“The talent show is an opportunity for local teens to showcase their gifts to the community. We hope to see a diversity of performances this year,” said Tirsha Odisher, coordinator for T-TAB.
This is the 17th year that T-TAB has presented a talent show. Tibbits Theatre and Beyond is a youth group composed of middle and high school students from throughout the area. They expand their knowledge of theatre by working behind the scenes for Tibbits Young Audiences productions, assisting with marketing, ushering, and producing the annual Teen Talent show.
Auditions are held on stage at Tibbits. For more information call Odisher at 517-278-6029. A mandatory dress rehearsal for all selected performers will be held on Thursday, April 30 at 5 p.m.
Several Angola and Fremont students are in March 27-29 youth production of “The Secret Garden” at Tibbits.
