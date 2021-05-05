Booth space available for Vendors Day
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240 Auxiliary will sponsor a Vendors Day on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the post, 205 Ley St.
Vendor spaces are $10 each. Vendors must bring their own table, canopy and chairs. Call Melissa Parker at 260-318-2551 for more information.
LaGrange church hosting faith workshop
LAGRANGE — Reservations are open for a June 1 workshop for parents, grandparents and caregivers on disciplining children in their faith. Participants will have conversation and share ideas on how to foster a child’s faith.
The workshop is 6:15 p.m. at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St. Masks are required in the building. Call 260-463-2859 for reservations or more information.
Red Cross Blood Drive is Friday
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, May, 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “faithkend” to schedule an appointment.
Sorority selling barbecue chicken
KENDALLVILLE — Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will sell barbecue chicken on Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until it’s sold out at House of Spirits parking lot, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3. A chicken half is $7 for carryout only. Proceeds will benefit the sorority’s East Noble scholarship.
