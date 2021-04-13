These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Jeremy Luke, a boy, was born April 11 to Glen and Waneta Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Leon Jacob, a boy, was born April 11 to Ferman and Ruby (Hochstetler0 Graber, Shipshewana.
Alaina Sue, a girl, was born April 10 to Darrel and Evea (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Elijah Ryan, a boy, was born April 9 to Mathew and Emily (Troyer) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Ashlyn Jade, a girl, was born April 9 to Darin and Nadine (Yoder) Bontrager, Millersburg.
Kurtis LaVon, a boy, was born April 9 to Richard and Tonya (Yoder) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Isaiah Lynn, a boy, was born April 9 to Dennis and Kaylene (Yoder) Troyer, Millersburg.
Kara Ruth, a girl, was born April 9 to Steven and Darla Weaver, Topeka.
Landon James, a boy, was born April 6 to Norman and Nettie (Schrock) Yoder, Ligonier.
Bethany Lanae, a girl, was born April 6 to Ernest and Jenean (Wingard) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
