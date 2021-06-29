Lydia Boyles of Rome City and Kelsi Warfield of Garrett were among students in the newest doctor of physical therapy class at Trine University in Angola. Trine University welcomed the class at a special ceremony on May 21.
During the White Coat Ceremony, 34 members of the Class of 2023 received their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession. The ceremony, moved to this spring due to COVID-19 concerns, was held in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Trine University’s main campus in Angola.
Kristina Petersen of Wawaka and Jeffrey Yoder of Albion are among students named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Cedarville University, in southwest Ohio, was founded in 1887 and has an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate and online students.
Anne Lowe of Ligonier, Mackenzie Mynhier of Middlebury and Kristina Petersen of Wawaka were among graduates earning degrees in the 125th commencement at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Lowe earned a master of science degree in nursing. Mynhier received a bachelor of science degree in social work. Petersen received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Cedarville University, in southwest Ohio, was founded in 1887 and has an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate and online students.
Six area students were among those recognized for academic achievement on the spring 2021 dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle. Kalei Bollinger of Howe, Elijah Gum-Hales of Cromwell, Luther Hall of Churubusco, Alyssa Koch and Alayna Trier, both of Columbia City, and Sydney West of Garrett earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Three Noble County students are among those named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. Hailey Meyer and Shelby Targgart, both of Kendallville, and Isel Herrera of Ligonier achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lover than a C. St. Mary’s College is a Catholic residential liberal arts institution for women.
Jordan Axel of Kendallville and Turner Koch of Middlebury were among students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The full-time students earned a grade-point average of 4.0, or all A’s. The University of Alabama is the flagship institution of the University of Alabama system.
