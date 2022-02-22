KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center is inviting sponsors to support its upcoming Spoken Word performance with Carlos Robson on March 3 at 6 p.m. These sponsorships will help the CLC keep the ticket price affordable at $10 and offset the cost of this quality performance.
Tickets are an additional $10 for an optional pre-show reception.
Sponsorships are at three levels: Gold for $300, silver for $200 and Bronze for $100. To become a sponsor, contact CLC executive director Julia Tipton at clctipton@gmail.com; call 260-318-3248, or stop in at the CLC at 401 E. Diamond St. All proceeds from the show will support the CLC’s performing arts programs.
Robson is a spoken word poet, playwright and teaching artist. Twice-nominated for APCA’s Spoken Word Artist of the year, Robson has performed at over 150 colleges and universities. He has competed locally, regionally, nationals and internationally at slam poetry events, and has twice won the National Poetry Slam championship as a member of Slam Charlotte, a team based in North Carolina.
Robson is the official spoken-word artist of the Dwayne Wade Foundation and has appeared on TV1’s “Verses and Flow.” He is co-founder of the artist collective, Concrete Generation.
Slam poetry is a performance-based art where the artist gives voice to the poem ina manner that brings words to life, with animated emotions and equally emotional enunciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.