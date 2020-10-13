COSPERVILLE — The Noble County Genealogical Society has rescheduled its cemetery walk for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cosperville Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed. Those who attend should dress for the weather.
The histories of 12 people buried in Cosperville Cemetery will be featured:
• Ephram Bodle, who served in the Mexican War;
• William Dempsey, who served in the War of 1812;
• Thomas Dukes, who served in Civil War and was a prominent land owner;
• Rev. Thomas J. Mawhorter, a pastor at Cosperville Baptist Church;
• George Mummert, a business owner;
• William Pierson, who served in the War of 1812 and founded Springfield;
• Florence Robinson, who lived in Wawaka — an interesting story;
• Frederick Schwab, a postmaster, merchant and who served in Civil War;
• Charles Smolinske, who served in the Vietnam War;
• Paul Stienbarger, who served in World War II and was the first Noble County casualty in the Tunisian campaign;
• Frederick Stuff, who served in the Civil War; and
• Isaac Tibbot, a very early land owner and the person who platted Wawaka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.