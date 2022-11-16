LIGONIER — Area elementary runners recently participated in the Charger Mile race at West Noble Primary School, Ligonier. Races were held for boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, and fourth and fifth grade. Results list the runner’s name, school or town, time and speed for the race. Here is Part 3 of the results:
Overall Results Grades 4 and 5-Boys
1. Brock Targgart, West Noble, 00:06:42.90, 27.8 mph;
2. Easton Yoder, North Webster, 00:06:47.47, 27.4 mph;
3. Clayton Miller, Wawasee, 00:06:48.09, 27.4 mph;
4. Boone Lortie, Churubusco, 00:06:48.20, 27.4 mph;
5. Ramon Aguilar, West Noble, 00:06:56.55, 26.9 mph;
6. Diego Hernandez, West Noble, 00:06:58.04, 26.8 mph;
7. Bryce Oler, Churubusco, 00:06:58.15, 26.7 mph;
8. Andrew Wilson, Homestead, 00:07:01.21, 26.6 mph;
9. Joseph Shoup, Churubusco, 00:07:18.30, 25.5 mph;
10. Jose Hernandez, West Noble, 00:07:48.21, 23.9 mph;
11. Denzel Romero, West Noble, 00:07:56.20, 23.5 mph;
12. Cesar Munoz, West Noble, 00:08:05.80, 23.0 mph;
13. Declan Lindsey, Wawasee, 00:08:12.99, 22.7 mph;
14. Liam Kurtz, West Noble, 00:08:17.69, 22.5 mph;
15. Cristian Olvera, West Noble, 00:08:33.71, 21.8 mph;
16. Avery Gobie, Churubusco, 00:09:20.30, 20.0 mph;
17. Jonah Smith, Churubusco, 00:09:31.03, 19.6 mph;
18. Valentin Mendoza, West Noble, 00:10:01.03, 18.6 mph;
19. Aaron Valenzuela, West Noble, 00:10:03.07, 18.5 mph;
20. Dominic Flores, West Noble, 00:10:16.38, 18.1 mph;
21. Elliot Velez, Churubusco, 00:10:27.96, 17.8 mph;
22. Mia Marin, West Noble, 00:11:07.42, 16.8 mph;
23. Ruben Sanchez, West Noble, 00:11:29.74, 16.2 mph; and
24. David Moreno, Wawasee, 00:15:57.58, 11.7 mph.
Overall Results Grades 4 and 5-Girls
1. Sara Aguilar, West Noble, 00:06:33.51, 28.4 mph;
2. Olivia Troxel, West Noble, 00:06:52.00, 27.1 mph;
3. Margarita Marin, West Noble, 00:07:04.18, 26.4 mph;
4. Evelyn Smith, St. John Lutheran, 00:07:07.78, 26.1 mph;
5. Claire Shearer, West Noble, 00:07:08.19, 26.1 mph;
6. Brysto Lortie, Churubusco, 00:07:14.95, 25.7 mph;
7. Paulette Garcia, West Noble, 00:07:15.16, 25.7 mph;
8. Kaitlyn Walker, West Noble, 00:07:15.93, 25.7 mph;
9. Ava Bloss, West Noble, 00:07:19.44, 25.5 mph;
10. Marlee Double, Wawasee, 00:07:31.73, 24.8 mph;
11. Elena Campos, West Noble, 00:07:50.11, 23.8 mph;
12. Jessica Taggart, Wawasee, 00:07:52.78, 23.7 mph;
13. Brailynn Sutherlin, Wawsee, 00:07:54.34, 23.6 mph;
14. Leah Ratkowski, Churubusco, 00:08:09.72, 22.8 mph;
15. Olivia Schaolt, Central Noble, 00:08:21.48, 22.3 mph;
16. Makena Manica, Wawasee, 00:08:21.61 02:41, 22.3 mph;
17. Kendall Scheeren, Wawasee, 00:08:23.73, 22.2 mph;
18. Isabella Guzman, West Noble, 00:08:31.51, 21.9 mph;
19. Avery Lung, west Noble, 00:08:32.65, 21.8 mph;
20. Sophia Camillo, West Noble, 00:08:33.75, 21.8 mph;
21. Allison Kelley, Wawasee, 00:08:34.62, 21.7 mph;
22. Dasha Anacleto, Wawasee, 00:08:36.38, 21.7 mph;
23. Samantha Boersema, Churubusco, 00:08:48.95, 21.1 mph;
24. Braylee Lortie, Churubusco, 00:08:51.15 , 21.1 mph;
25. Lucille Smith, Churubusco, 00:09:05.71, 20.5 mph;
26. Avi Bianski, Churubusco, 00:09:08.43, 20.4 mph;
27. Sofia Campos, West Noble, 00:09:08.78, 20.4 mph;
28. Natalia Trejo, West Noble, 00:09:10.27, 20.3 mph;
29. Payslee Polakovic, Churubusco, 00:09:19.14, 20.0 mph;
30. Fernanda Liera, West Noble, 00:09:29.50, 19.6 mph;
31. Heather Teague, Churubusco, 00:09:38.98, 19.3 mph;
32. Ruby Kaiser, West Noble, 00:10:14.87, 18.2 mph;
33. Aubrey Lindsey, West Noble, 00:10:31.91, 17.7 mph;
34. Brooklyn Cabiye, Churusbusco, 00:10:48.79, 17.2 mph;
35. Ashley Flores, West Noble, 00:11:27.91, 16.3 mph;
36. Lily Thompson, Wawasee, 00:11:34.15, 16.1 mph.
