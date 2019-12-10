These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Derek Merle, a boy, was born Dec. 2 to Mark and Marilyn (Hershberger) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Brent Javon, a boy, was born Dec. 3 to Bryan and LuAnn (Beechy) Miller, Shipshewana.
Jalen Carl, a boy, was born Dec. 3 to Lavon and Cheryl (Chupp) Lehman, Goshen.
Kenlin Luke, a boy, was born Dec. 4 to Ryan and Marlene (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Jaylen Luke, a boy, was born Dec. 4 to Danny and Elnora (Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
Jayna Elizabeth, a girl, was born Dec. 8 to Leland and Sue (Lehman) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Jakobi Garrett, a boy, was born Dec. 8 to Lyle and Beth (Yoder) Lehman, Goshen.
Ella Ranae, a girl, was born Dec. 9, to Marion and Linda (Troyer) Schwartz, Middlebury.
