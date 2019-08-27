AUBURN — Experimental Aircraft Association Vintage Chapter 37 will host rides in the Ford Tri-Motor on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DeKalb County Airport. This vintage aircraft was first-class travel for its time and has a smooth, comfortable ride.
For adults, advance online tickets are $72 and walk-up tickets are $77. Children 17 and younger are $52.
Call 877-952-5395 or go to flytheford.org for more information.
