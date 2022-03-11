LAGRANGE — Joe Urbanski, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank in LaGrange, has been appointed chairman of Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s board of directors.
“We are so honored to have a community decision-maker like Joe Urbanski take on the chair role for the Parkview LaGrange Hospital Board of Directors,” said Jordi Disler, president of PLH. “Joe’s leadership at Farmers State Bank and in the community really enhances his ability to partner with Parkview Health and Parkview LaGrange to further impact the health and well-being of area residents. We look forward to some great collaboration during his term as chair.”
Urbanski has been a member of the hospital board since early 2017.
“It has truly been rewarding to be a member of the PLH board these past five years,” said Urbanski. “Our community is blessed to have such a high-integrity health services organization focused on providing extraordinary care to the area. It is an honor to lead a team of board members focused on ensuring our community has access to the highest-quality care possible.”
Urbanski joined Farmers State Bank in 2007 as chief financial officer and was promoted to president and chief executive officer on Jan. 1, 2017.
He serves on the boards of Farmers State Bank, FS Bancorp and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana. Urbanski also previously served on the board of LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation. After graduating from Indiana University South Bend in 1998, he worked for Crowe Horwath as a CPA for nine years before joining Farmers State Bank.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
