KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital registered dietitian Caitlyn Bauer will help eliminate the confusion about probiotics with an informative discussion at the July 27 meeting of the Parkview Center for Healthy Living’s Diabetes Support Group.
Anyone diagnosed with diabetes or caring for someone living with diabetes is invited to participate. The meeting will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville.
Support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 347-8125 to register.
Diabetics and their caregivers are invited to learn about the role of probiotics – beneficial microorganisms – in gut health for people who are living with diabetes. Explore how to improve gut health by adding probiotics through supplements, real foods and other nutrients.
Additional resources available to help manage diabetes. Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 347-8301.
