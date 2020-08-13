CROMWELL — Legend says that dragonflies are given an extra set of wings so that angels can ride on their backs. The appearance of these winged wonders is said to be angels coming down from heaven to visit those on earth.
The Phil C. and Sandy Hunter family embraced the dragonfly as their theme this year for their annual painting of the front steps of the family home. It’s a family tradition to paint the steps every year to honor the theme of the Cromwell Days Festival. They also plan a family reunion during the festival. The family time was needed more than usual this year.
The family adopted the dragonfly theme as a source of comfort in a year of losses. Patriarch Phil C. Hunter, known as P.C., lost his battle with esophogeal cancer in May after fighting the disease for 1 ½ years.
Two weeks later, in June, son-in-law Doug Miller succumbed to pancreatic cancer after getting his diagnosis in April.
Several people mentioned the story of the dragonfly to family members during this time, said daughters Grace Miller and Kassie Kimmel. The women say the first dragonfly appeared as the family prepared for Doug Miller’s celebration of life.
“Our first visit with the angel carrier was days after Doug passed away,” they said. “As the family was preparing for his celebration service, Puff was going through his things in the garage. A dragonfly flew in and landed on the ceiling.”
Then came news that the Cromwell Days Festival was canceled because of the pandemic. The women said the family decided to have its own festival to cope with their loss.
Grace Miller and Kassie Kimmel become the family’s festival coordinators. Miller spent the weekend before the event painting the front steps.
“People stopped all day and night to see what this year’s steps would be. The design was simple. A big dragonfly that had a periwinkle ribbon for esophageal cancer awareness as one back wing for PC, and the other back wing was a purple ribbon for pancreatic cancer awareness for Doug. The family’s very own dragonfly,” Miller and Kimmel said.
Kimmel designed the family’s Cromwell Days 2020 T-shirt, and on Friday night that weekend, everyone tie-dyed 27 shirts.
Other activities included pee wee races, games, a pancake breakfast, and Saturday night DJ, Tim Prescott.
Miller and Kimmel were past winners of the Kiddie pageant. They expanded the family pageant to Prince and Princess of Cromwell and added the TwentySomething Cromwell Days King and Queen.
A “Grandma Fashion Show featured Sandy Hunter, Starr Cox, Steffany Miller, Tome Whitney and Karen Tapp.
Sunday included relaxing in the pool, a heated “Hand and Foot” tournament and much food.
