AVILLA — The Galloway-Prentice Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate the 65th anniversary of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, with several public events.
Constitution Week commemorates the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution and the 229th anniversary of the ratification of the first 10 amendments known as the Bill of Rights.
The chapter will have a Constitution Week display at the Noble County Public Library-East Branch in Avilla.
The public is invited on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m. to a reading of a proclamation by the Noble County Commissioners on the second floor of the Noble County Courthouse in Albion.
Government offices, businesses, churches, schools, fire houses, veterans homes, and all individuals are asked to join chapter members, wherever they are, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m., as they stop their activities and ring any bell, large or small, to participate in the national “Bells Across America” program. The national DAR promotes “Bells Across America” so that bells may be heard simultaneously from coast to coast, commemorating the signing of the Constitution of the United States.
For information about NSDAR or Galloway-Prentice Chapter activities and events, contact the local chapter by email at GallowayPrenticeNSDAR@gMail.com
