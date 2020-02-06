KENDALLVILLE — Creativebug is an online video tutorial source for craft projects that you can access anywhere, from any device, through the Kendallville Public Library. With more than 1,000 videos in categories such as knitting, crochet, paper, sewing, quilting, jewelry, kids, home and holiday, patrons are sure to find inspiration for your next project. It also offers a pattern library.
Patrons may now share their love of Creativebug for the chance to win one of two crafty gift sets. Simply post a favorite tutorial on the library’s Facebook timeline, tag the library on Instagram or Twitter, or email the library at info@kendallvillelibrary.org. Patrons may also stop by the library and tell a staff member.
A random drawing will be held Friday, Feb. 28, to choose two winners among all those who shared their favorite class with the library.
Creativebug is available to anyone with a Kendallville Public Library card beginning with the numbers 27516. Go to www.kendallvillelibrary.org, click the Creativebug link under “Online Resources” and type in a library card number. Patrons will be prompted to create an account, and then will be ready to begin.
Patrons may also find projects in the online catalog. Search for a project and if it’s available on Creativebug, patrons will see it as an “Electronic Resource.” Select that, and then click on the link for Kendallville Public Library. Patrons will see a preview video, and then have the chance to create or log in to their account to see more.
