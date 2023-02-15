Six students from northeast Indiana have been named to the dean’s list for the call semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Honored students are Addison Bender, Topeka; Megan Hochstetler, Millersburg; Allison Leszczynski, Howe; Kyla Long, Middlebury; Mason Smith, Churubusco; and Paige Willms, Orland.
The University of Findlay is known for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, and cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens. The university was established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.
