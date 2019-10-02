Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following people were granted wedding licenses over the past several weeks by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Robert J. Carr and Crystal Hasch, both of Coldwater, Michigan
• Rebecca Sutton, Angola, and Matthew Leider, Hudson
• Christopher Eddingfield and Ashley Sichling, both of Angola
• Joel Jepson and Haley Russell, both of Coldwater, Michigan
• Scott Bender and Elizabeth Smith, both of Angola
• Scottie Fugate Jr., Hudson, and Haley Baker, Ashley
• Travis Meek, Pleasant Lake, and Katie Ward, Angola
• Brandon Lee Rose and Amanda Rutherford, both of Hillsdale, Michigan
• Cole Quickery and Cialynd Herl, both of Pleasant Lake
• Kent Herber and Elizabeth Schmidt, both of Fremont
• Tyler Church and Marlie Wood, both of Angola
• Brad Kimmel and Michelle Means, both of Angola
• Samantha Brown and Jamie Throop, both of Hamilton
• Robert Bonham and Shanea Brucker, both of Angola
• Gary Hanna and Kathi Costanzo, both of Hamilton
• Chad Hagan and Megan Antrup, both of Angola
• Robert K. Baker and Carol Jacob, both of Tavares, Florida
• Nathan Myers and Tracie Rathburn, both of Ashley
