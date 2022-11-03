Legion serving chicken dinner

AVILLA — Avilla American Legion will serve a chicken dinner on Friday at the post on Ley Street. Carry-out orders begin at 5 pm. and dine-in begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues until the chicken is sold out.

The meal is chicken, corn, coleslaw, a choice of potato and dinner roll. Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children.

CrossPointe plans holiday bazaar

KENDLLVILLE — CrossPointe Church, at Drake Road and S.R. 3, will have a holiday craft bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bazaar will have a coffee bar and offer crafts, plants, seeds, jewelry and household items.

Lions Club to serve fish, tenderloin

COLUMBIA CITY — The Tri-Lakes Lions Club will serve a fish and tenderloin fry on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave. Meals or meat-only containers are $13 each. A quart of potato salad is $5.

