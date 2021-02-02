ALBION — Chain O’Lakes State Park will have a Winter Photo Scavenger Hunt Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. within the park.
Shutter bugs are encouraged to bring their cameras and find all 10 photo challenges before 2:45 p.m. to win a small prize. Pick up a scavenger hunt card at the historic Stanley Schoolhouse in the park. The event is free and no tickets are required.
“H is for Hiking” is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. for anyone interested in hiking in the park. Dress for the weather and meet in the campground parking lot for this fun and interactive hike, paced for younger children. The hike will last about 1 hour. The program is free and does not require tickets.
The park headquarters carries family-friendly books, field guides and other nature books. Winter is an ideal time to explore nature through reading. Headquarters hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
