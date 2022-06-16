These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Wilbur Alan, a boy, was born June 10 to Michael and Emma (Hershberger) Weaver, Topeka.
Emma Jolyn, a girl, was born June 10 to Norman and Lillian (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Eliza Dawn, a girl, was born June 9 to Duane and Alisa (Miller) Lambright, Topeka.
Alaina Jolyn, a girl, was born June 7 to Jay Dean and Doreen Sue Bontrager, Middlebury.
Joel Devon, a boy, was born June 6 to Jay and Cheryl (Kauffman) Bontrager, Sjipshewana.
Kendra Faith, a girl, was born June 6 to Merle and Joanna Yoder, LaGrange.
Hezekiah Job, a boy, was born June 5 to David and Emma Lou (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
Lincoln Drew, a boy, was born June 5 to Lonnie and Rhoda (Schlabach) Yoder, Goshen.
Janae Elaine, a girl, was born June 5 to Ervin and Kristine (Miller) Bontrager, Goshen.
Micah Jon, a oy, was born June 3 to Wayne and Sharlene (Yoder) Eash, Ligonier.
Sheri Joy, a girl, was born June 3 to Steven and Marlene (Whetstone) Eash, Topeka.
Micah Joel, a boy, was born June 1 to James and Laura (Bontrager) Troyer, LaGrange.
Isaac Drew, a boy, was born May 29 to Lavern and Danita (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Ida Grace, a girl, was born May 28 to Jonathan and Lora (Lehman) Yoder, Topeka.
Aleah Faith, a girl, was born May 26 to Nate and Melanie (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Goldie Diane, a girl, was born May 26 to Jerry and Monica (Miller0 Bontrager, Ligonier.
Jalen Devon, a boy, was born May 25 to Lavon and Erma (Mast) Lambright, LaGrange.
Anastasia Irene, a girl, was born May 24 to Johnny and Melanie (Miller) Helmuth, Middlebury.
Brooklyn Rose, a girl, was born May 21 to Steven and Wanda (Bontrager) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Julianna Marie, a girl, was born May 21 to Lyle and Nora (Miller) Graber, Ligonier.
Benjamin Lamar, a boy, was born May 21 to Kyle and Cheryl (Glick) Schrock, Goshen.
Lori Jo, a girl, was born May 18 to John and LuEtta (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
