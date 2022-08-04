LAGRANGE — Digital technology, a trial walk and book discussions are among events on the August schedule at LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
Here are the August programs:
Preschool Story Time (Ages 0-5)
LaGrange: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Shipshewana Branch Library: Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Topeka Branch Library: Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Registration is appreciated but not required.
Teen Games-Grades 6-12
Monday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m., LaGrange. Theme: Playing board games. Make and Take with Deb-Canvas Art. Limited registration; deadline is Aug. 5. Registration required for adequate supplies.
Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., LaGrange. Make an art piece using canvas, paint, book pages, vinyl, scrapbook paper and your imagination. Cost is $20 per person. Space is limited for age 12 and older. Reservation and $10 non-refundable deposit due by Aug. 3 at the main library.
Digital Decluttering
Technology should improve your life, not control it. These free classes will give you ideas about how to tidy up your devices and use them more effectively.
Shipshewana: Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon. Register by Aug. 5 at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Topeka: Thursday, Aug. 18, at noon. Register by Aug. 12 at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
LaGrange: Thursday, Aug. 25, at noon. No registration needed.
LaGrange: Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. Register by Aug. 26 at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Second Saturday Book Club
LaGrange — Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m.
This month: “The Woman Next Door” by Yewande Omotoso. An unexpected friendship blossoms in contemporary Cape Town, South Africa – in a community where loving thy neighbor is easier said than done. Copies of the book available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Desk for age 16 and older.
Elementary Book Club-Grades 2-5
Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library. Join the discussion on “Bookshop Girl” and do a fun activity. Copies of eh Septmber book selection will be distributed.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Bonneyville Mill Park, 53373 C.R. 131, Bristol.
Meet in the main parking lot. Each monthly Patchwork Trails walk showcases the seasonal beauty unique to each property. We’ll look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. No fees or registration required. All ages welcome.
Teen Book Chat & Craft-Grades 6-12
Monday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Discuss the book, “Hired Girl” by Laura Amy Schlitz and make a fun craft. Limited registration; register by Aug. 15. Supplies provided.
Movie and Popcorn (All Ages)
Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. at LaGrange. Showing:” Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Rated PG. Free popcorn provided; bring your own covered drink if desired.
