ALBION — Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Central Noble Food Pantry.
Employees from Weigand Construction and Jack Owen Construction donated their skills and labor to remodel and update the North Orange Street building that will be the pantry’s new home.
Max Knafel, a volunteer with the food pantry, said the 100-year-old building needs plenty of work before the pantry moves in.
With the extension of a ramp the building will be accessible for handicap patrons.
Knafel said Dick Hoover is installing the new heating and air conditioning units.
The back steps are completely new, Knafel said. A line of small basement windows on the south side of the building leaked, so they were removed and the space has been sealed and waterproofed.
The dock area has been updated to allow trucks and vans to be unloaded at ground level.
Weigand Construction brought a large crane to the site to remove a wooden fence on the north side.
Near the front entrance, an office is being renovated for practical use as a check-in for clients at the pantry. A large wooden desk, left by a previous occupant, will be reused.
Kent Gilliom, a senior project manager at Weigand, was “mudding” the drywall seams around a new wall where a window had been removed. He said it felt rewarding to take a break from the usual work day to give time to a worthy cause.
“Kudos also to the pantry volunteers for the pizza lunch and cookies,” he said.
Fundraising continues toward a goal of $120,000, with a thermometer sign showing that a little more than $60,000 has been raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.