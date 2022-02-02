These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Sadie Arlene, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Leonard and Doris, (Lehman) Bontrager, Topeka.
Elmina Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Kenneth and Lucille (Hochstetler) Lambright.
Ivory Adeline, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Faron and Sara (Yoder) Yoder.
Harrison Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 24 to Lerry and Kari (Yoder) Miller, Millersburg.
Julie Faith, a girl, was born Jan. 24, to Freeman and Velda (Mast) Bontrager, Topeka.
Melia Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 24 to Luke and Velda (Lambright) Miller, Goshen.
Gabriel Lee, a boy, was born Jan. 21 to Kevin and Lori (Lambright) Schlabach, Goshen.
Faith Eden, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Jonathan and Sharleen (Hostetler) Schlabach, Goshen.
Devin Wesley, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Lavon and Vera (Detweiler) Mast, LaGrange.
Arianna Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 16 to Lamar and Luann (Schrock) Lehman, Bristol.
Caleb Wayne, a boy, was born Jan. 16 to Paul and Lorene (Eash) Miller, Ligonier.
Uriah Perry, a boy, was born Jan. 15 to Matthew and Kaylene (Miller) Wingard, Middlebury.
Jeremy Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 14 to Joel and Christina (Nisley, Lambright, Rome City.
Alivia Kate, a girl, was born Jan. 14 to Lyle and Regina (Raber) Schmucker, Goshen.
Eliza Carol, a girl, was born Jan. 13 to Lavon D. and Karen (Miller) Mullett, Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.