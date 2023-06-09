Lodge selling chicken Sunday
AVILLA — Masonic Lodge 460 will sell barbecue chicken Sunday from 10 a.m. until sold out. Chicken may be picked up at the Avilla Town Hall, Main Street (old S.R. 3) and Albion Street.
St. John plans treasure sale
KENDALLVILLE — The women of St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., will have a Summer Treasure Sale Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16.
The sale is open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering home décor kitchen items, books, movies, purses, toys, vintage items, lamps and linens. This sale will have no clothing.
Blood drive scheduled for LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will host an American Red Cross blood Drive on Tuesday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who attend to give blood will receive a $10 gift card by email for a merchant of their choice.
Volunteer donors are the only source for life-saving blood, which can’t be manufactured. To schedule an appointment at the Red Cross blood drive on June 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. All who come to give will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice! Appointments are available at: rcblood.org/donate or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.