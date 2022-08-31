LIGONIER — The Lloyd Ness Family Fund, held at the Community Foundation of Noble County, recently awarded the Ligonier Public Library a grant of $500 to create a seed library at the public library.
The seed library would provide seeds free of charge to community residents that they could then take home to do anything, from container gardening to creating a small garden on their property. It would allow individuals to experience plants, vegetables and fruits that they might not try normally.
Lloyd Ness was born in Whitley County and graduated from Washington Center High School in 1947. He went to Purdue University and received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture in 1952. Then in 1961 he received his master of science degree in education, also from Purdue.
In an educational career that spanned from 1952 to 1975, Ness worked at Cromwell High School, Larwill High School, Ligonier High School, West Noble High School and Cromwell Elementary. He taught vocational agriculture, science and biology, and was a principal and a guidance counselor.
His children have created this fund in his honor with the intent to continue his passion for learning and willingness to help others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.