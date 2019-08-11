Kid City 2019 attracted newcomers as well as many people who attend annually — many people have attended every year since the first Kid City, 15 years ago.
Kid City 2019
- Kid City 2019 attracted newcomers as well as many people who attend annually — many people have attended every year since the first Kid City, 15 years ago.
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Last First Day for Dave Pine
- Police chief defends Kendallville's safety
- Man trapped in bucket that hit power line
- Rome City hosting the The Moving Wall memorial
- Butler couple's Chevelle has history
- Larry Griffin
- Cheerleaders raise school spirit to new heights
- Courthouse caretaker honored for 50 years
- Becker to lead Chargers in 2019
- Auntie Anne's Pretzel Truck rolls into Angola
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Avilla church to mark 175th anniversary Oct. 13
- Public invited to hear African Children's Choir tonight
- Priscilla Presley is an orchid fan
- How we become ‘us’ and ‘them’
- Summer punch is refreshing treat in toasty weather
- Construction projects need better oversight and erosion control practices
- LaGrange Habitat for Humanity says thank you for support
- Stop for stopped school buses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.