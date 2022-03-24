These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Chandler Dale, a boy, was born March 17 to Devon and Doris (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
Jeremiah Lyn, a boy, was born March 17 to Nathan and Sara (Fry) Miller, Topeka.
Brayson Andre, a boy, was born March 16 to Loren and Lanita (Fry) Miller, Middlebury.
Melissa Kate, a girl, was born March 15 to Perry and JoAnne D. (Miller) Schrock, Shipshewana.
Kameron Jacob, a boy, was born March 14 to Davon and Regina (Bontrager) Hochtetler, LaGrange.
Esther Grace, a girl, was born March 14 to Nathan and Sadie (Stoltzfus) Fry, Ligonier.
Adrianna Joy, a girl, was born March 13 to Michael and Emily (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Rhoda J., a girl, was born March 11 to Joas and Lucy (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Hadassah Joy, a girl, was born March 10 to Delmer and Jolene (Schlabach) Lehman, Millersburg.
Jayna Alyse, a girl, was born March 9 to Lyle and Brenda (Yoder) Bontrager, Goshen.
Briella Faye, a girl, was born March 9 to Derek and Kara (Yoder) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Justin Devon, a boy, was born March 9 to Delmer and Eva (Hochstetler0 Petersheim.
Kendel Joe, a boy, was born March 7 to Martin and Sarah (Schrock) Yoder, LaGrange.
Jacob Daniel, a boy, was born March 6 to Joel and Vonda (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Katy Irene, a girl, was born March 6 to Levon and Marla (Bontrager) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Gabriel Lee, a boy, was born Jan. 21 to Kevin and Lori (Lambright) Schlabach, Goshen.
Faith Eden, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Jonathan and Sharleen (Hostetler) Schlabach, Goshen.
Devin Wesley, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Lavon and Vera (Detweiler) Mast, LaGrange.
