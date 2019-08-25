FORT WAYNE — Original fine art and original music return to Jefferson Pointe Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Fort Wayne Arts Festival is a juried outdoor show, known for featuring the best of local and regional talent. It will showcase work from fine artists offering an array of masterful works in clay, fiber, wood, glass, photography/digital, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, assemblage, encaustic, drawing, oil/acrylic, watercolor and mixed media.
Artists’ tents are located at the Center Courtyard Fountain in Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
Each year thousands of people enjoy this intimate setting which allows for easy interaction between the artist and festival-goer. With so many one-of-a-kind works to choose from, the festival caters to the discerning gift-giver as well as the serious collector, according to a news release. From established, award-winning artists to newly emerging and aspiring student artists, selections are vast and varied.
In addition, this year’s Festival Concert hosted by NIPR’s Julia Meek returns with live original music by area musicians performing on Saturday night from 6-8 p.m. Acoustic musicians will also be performing throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.
Show hours are Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; concert, 6-8 p.m. and Sept. 8, noon to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.