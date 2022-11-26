“We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.”
It was those types of positive mantra, delivered in soothing, quiet tones during half-hour landscape painting programs that made painter Bob Ross more than just a public broadcasting artist.
Ross’ calm and comfortable demeanor as he painted mountain vistas, forests, placid lakes and waterfalls, all while wearing simple button-down shirts and jeans and topped by his balloon of hair permed into an afro that created a pop culture sensation who still enjoys a wide following today.
Ross died in 1995, but his legacy endures as the 31 seasons of “The Joy of Painting” still air on public broadcasting and streaming services today, a relaxing diversion in which the artist can convince just about anyone that they too can be a painter.
Meanwhile, fans living in the Hoosier state can experience a bit of Bob Ross in person, not too far from home in northeast, as the Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista in Muncie serves as a museum to the impact he made on art through his 30-minute lessons delivered via PBS straight to American homes.
At just about 100 miles away — about an hour and forty-five minutes from northeast Indiana to Muncie — you can step into the historic Ball Mansion and right into “The Joy of Painting.”
Ross began painting during his 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, when he first learned and began to master what became his signature “wet on wet” oil painting technique. That technique involves painters laying down a base coat of oil paint — Ross often used liquid white paint as the background for his pieces — and then adding more wet paint directly on top, allowing the paints to mix and blend and allowing the artist to create something in a short period of time.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1981, Ross connected with Annette Kowalski, who once took one of his painting classes, and they went into business together, launching and art company.
In an effort to drum up students for Ross’ art classes, they filmed some short commercials to air on local TV stations. But those ad runs caught eyes at the studio, with the suggestion that Ross could potentially launch his own televised painting shown.
“The Joy of Painting” launched in 1983 and after a low-budget first season, began filming at the historic Ball house in Muncie, produced by local PBS affiliate WIPB.
For seasons 2-15, Ross painting in the studio set up in a living room space just inside and to the left of the front entrance of the house. Although Ross originally envisioned a set built like the inside of an Alaskan cabin, ultimately he went with only a simple black curtain as a backdrop. That dark background gave viewers nothing to look at, instead devoting all of their attention to Ross and his painting and creating a more intimate and intense connection between teacher and student.
That relationship was boosted by Ross’ unique style, starting with his trademark afro. Ross originally permed his hair in order to save money and despite wanting to change his hairstyle years into his career, the hair had became a cornerstone of his persona and his brand, so it stayed through his entire career.
Ross always always spoke in quiet, soothing tones after having spent two decades in the military where yelling and tense exchanges were the norm.
Ross also charmed views with a series of catchphrases, most famously his “happy little accidents,” but also often encouraging his viewers to “go crazy” when trying out new techniques. Ross also took great pleasure in the simple things, like cleaning off his brushes including “beating the devil out of them” as he whacked the against the leg of the easel to shake of any lingering paint and paint thinner, splattering droplets all over the studio floor and walls.
Visitors to the Bob Ross Experience can see that studio set as well as some original artifacts including his brushes and paint pallet.
Ross painted landscapes exclusively on his show, with almost every painting featuring at least some trees, often boasting bold mountains in the backdrop and frequently including soft, colorful skies and pools of water complete with reflections created by just a few strokes of the brush.
His paintings impress, but Ross created them in ways that were approachable for even amateur painters at home. He limited his selection of paints to just 12 colors and a handful of brush types and his nature scenes came together with simple techniques that didn’t require highly detailed work or skills difficult to master.
Realistic looking mountains can be created with a few swipes of a paint knife. Evergreen trees come to life with simple taps from a fan brush. Creating grasses and bushes is as easily as lightly dabbing the canvas with a thick brush loaded with paint.
Upstairs in the Bob Ross Experience, attendees can walk through a small gallery containing some of Ross’ originals. Those gallery includes a few examples revealing how Ross developed each “Joy of Painting” creation in triplicate — an initial version that would sit off screen that Ross could refer to during taping, a second canvas that he painted live during filming and a third attempt painting at a slower pace off-screen for instructional books produced by his company.
The museum also contains a studio space where people can sign up for classes taught by Bob Ross Company certified instructors, using the same techniques to create their own landscape masterpieces.
At $15 admission for adults, the small museum can be viewed in less than an hour, but for those who enjoy “The Joy of Painting” and want to get up close and personal with some of Ross’ work, the day trip to Muncie is well worth the travel.
