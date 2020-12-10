KENDALLVILLE — Ryan Ramsay, Marine Service Technology instructor for Impact Institute, learned Dec. 1 that he was a runner up for the ABYC Educator of the Year Award.
Each year the ABYC (American Boat and Yacht Council) identifies educational leaders at the secondary and post-secondary level who strive to educate and lead students at the highest level in the industry. Of the three winning instructors, Ramsay is the only teacher from the secondary level.
According to the ABYC website, “These winners represent the best instructors in the Northern Hemisphere, cultivating and training the aspiring workforce that the marine industry – and boaters – are relying on.” (https://www.abycfoundation.org/educator-of-the-year)
