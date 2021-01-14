DEAR AMOR: What’s the matter with my aloe vera plant? It was upright and perky but now it’s kind of collapsed. I put it in the spare bedroom for Christmas and it’s cold in there. Have I killed it? Any advice would be great. Please, I’d love to save it. Thanks. — Janie
DEAR JANIE: Yes, your once upright and perky aloe vera plant now collapses because that spare bedroom of yours is too cold for it to thrive. How cold is too cold for an aloe vera plant? This tropical sunshine-loving succulent plant flourishes successfully as a perennial in zone hardiness 8-11. So, as a houseplant it can’t be happy with temperatures below 50 degrees F.
Some unfortunate potted plants can fall into a dying mode. If it has not totally died yet and the problem has been corrected, it should bounce back up to become healthy and strong again.
Aloe vera actually is an easy grower that doesn’t demand so much from a gardener. They bear striking flower heads. However, it takes a handful of years before they can surprise us with their blossoms. On top of a long, leafless stem are its charming red or yellow clusters of tube-like flowers.
Light
Just like any other houseplant, aloe vera needs at least 6 hours of sunshine. A bright room with south- or west-facing window is ideal as the plant needs sunlight and warmth. Aloe vera leaves sag when they aren’t receiving enough light, which can be artificial or natural.
Water
Colder temperature may not be the only reason why aloe vera plants became limp or lifeless. All houseplants don’t like wet roots. Too much moisture will hurt the plant as well as encourage gnat infestation. The plant’s soil should be totally dry before each watering so it will not always be continuously moist. Water well, but let the water drain out.
Diseases
Aloe vera may have an outbreak of rust, leaf spot, and sooty mold. Too much moisture on the plant as well as setting in water for longer periods of time causes this to happen. The dish underneath the potted plant should not have any standing water. If there is water, dump it away. Bacteria and fungi growth from standing water causes diseases and root rot that will eventually kill the plant.
Pests
Give your plant a bath if there is a sign of bug infestation, as it will also boost the growth of sooty mold. Wash them away from the plant with running water. Black sooty mold grows on plants that has mealybugs, scales, aphids, or spider mites. Insecticide control may be used to address those nutrient-sucking insects which left traces of sugary “honeydew” on leaves in which this mold is feeding upon.
Transplanting
Repot plants that have overgrown their smaller pots. Trim and discard rotting roots. Use a fresh succulent and cacti potting media to guarantee a good start and a disease-free houseplant. The new pot doesn’t have to be brand new but should have good drainage.
Some old farm’s corn cribs may have some unwanted and stored clay pots they might want to sell for cheap. Collecting cool houseplants did not just happen in our time, you know, but way before we were even born! Hundred years or so ago, farmer’s wives were plant-crazy as well and have left a bunch of left-over clay pots.
A clay pot is advantageous to use for aloe vera plant as it will not easily tip the plant over, especially when the plant becomes heavy or overly outgrown. Divide over-crowding pups, its younger sucker babies, to become a new potted plant. Give away as gifts to friends and neighbors or sell away!
