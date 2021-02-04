The Super Bowl is the biggest event for advertisers. This year’s game on CBS has actually dropped $100,000 from 2020 to $5.5 million per 30-second spot, according to adweek.com. There is, however, an additional $300,000 price for companies’ ads to be included on CBS streaming services.
The game’s national broadcast has been monopolized by Anheuser-Busch InBev for decades. This year is no exception, yet the biggest news has been what will not be seen from A-B this year. Breaking a run of 37 years, their flagship brand Budweiser will not run a traditional commercial but has paid for a one-minute public service announcement from the Ad Council to promote awareness and education for COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to executives at A-B, this will not just be a one-time deal. More investment from the traditional Budweiser brand advertising budget is planned for additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts throughout 2021. This strategy probably will not affect the sales of Budweiser in either direction, but it is a way to kinder some good will toward and positive sentiment toward this iconic label.
This is not to say that Anheuser-Busch is not advertising during this year’s game. They are planning on a total of 4-minutes of ads, the same as last year, highlighting other brands. Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer are all scheduled to have airtime during the game. Also, for the first time, Anheuser-Busch will run a corporate spot, highlighting the company individually.
A-B may have exclusive rights to the national broadcast, but the local television commercial breaks have become valuable slots to promote other brands of beer. Anheuser-Busch is even using these spots for some of their other brands like Stella Artois and Cutwater Spirits ready-to-drink canned cocktails.
The Boston Beer Company is also investing in regional advertisements for this year’s game, specifically in the New York and Boston markets, with a spoof of the Budweiser Clydesdales. This 30-second ad is available currently on-line and generating quite a bit of positive buzz for its humor.
Molson Coors is going a different and very unique route with new ad campaign. Working with Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a psychologist, author and expert on dreams, creating a targeted dream advertisement. Titled “Coors Big Game Dream,” a video using relaxing images and sounds are attempting to stimulate images within REM sleep of relaxation, restfulness and Coors Light and Coors Seltzer. The full eight-hour film will became available on Wednesday.
