Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off this evening, leading to blustery and cloudy conditions late. Low 13F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.