ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village will celebrate the first annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on Main Street with a brand new event on Saturday, Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m.
With special music, hands-on activities, farm animals, and an evening train ride with Saint Nick, this new event is hoped to become a Christmas tradition for families throughout the region.
“Christmas traditions of days-gone-by will come to life as families stroll down our 1920s Main Street complete with carolers, holiday decorations and even a visit from old Saint Nick,” said Kim Krieger, Sauder Media Relations. “Our new tree lighting event will give families a unique opportunity to create special memories while taking a step back in time to enjoy Christmas as it was during the 1920s in Ohio.”
In addition to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., guests can also visit select buildings on the 1920s Main Street to mail a letter to Santa, make an ornament, meet some farm animals and enjoy popcorn and hot cocoa for purchase in the auto dealership. Carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives and guests can even take an evening train ride with old Saint Nick (weather permitting). Guests can also start holiday shopping with a visit to the Village Gift Shop and Lauber’s General Store.
The tree lighting event is free for Sauder Village members, $5 per person or $10 per family.
Sauder Village is also offering Holiday Lantern Tours again this year. Reservations are now being accepted for the “Yuletides of Yesteryear” Holiday Lantern Tours to be held Dec. 6-7 at Sauder Village. The traditional Holiday Lantern Tours offer guests an interactive look at American Christmas traditions from 1850 through the 1920s.
“We’re excited about the traditional stories, demonstrations and hands-on activities that will be offered during our ‘Yuletides of Yesteryear’ Lantern Tours,” Krieger said. “We’re sure our guests will enjoy hopping on the holiday trolley to travel back in time to experience Christmas traditions of days gone by.”
The Holiday Trolley will stop at Pioneer Settlement Area where guests will visit the Witmer-Roth Home to help set the table and learn about historic holiday food recipes as we prepare for the Christmas Meal. At the Peter Stuckey Home guests will learn how the home was decorated for the holidays, make a craft, and learn about holiday gift giving. The holiday trolley will move into the modern age as guests visit the Elmira Depot and the District 16 School. The last holiday trolley stop will be at the Grime Homestead where guests will be dazzled with 1920s holiday decorations, help decorate a tree and frost cookies in the kitchen. Finally, guests will walk to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to learn about and sing favorite holiday carols.
The Sauder Village Gift Shop and Lauber’s General Store will be open during the Lantern Tours for holiday shopping. Guests may also want to consider making it a weekend get-away with an overnight stay at the Sauder Heritage Inn with the Holiday Lantern Tour Package.
The “Yuletides of Yesteryear” Lantern Tours last approximately 90 minutes and are repeated every half hour from 4-8:30 p.m. The cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children. Children 5 years old and under can participate for free and member discounts are available. Pre-registration is required for this evening program at Sauder Village. Call or visit the Sauder Village website to register.
For more information about the 1920s Tree Lighting Event, Holiday Lantern Tours or planning a visit to Sauder Village call 800.590.9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
