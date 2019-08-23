Hard seltzer and flavored malt beverages have been the driver of sales in the beer category for 2019. When breaking down beer into its subcategories, (according to 2018 sales volume) domestic beer accounted for 68.5 percent of the total volume, imports are 18.4 percent and craft made up 13.2 percent. However, out pacing everything in terms of growth is hard seltzers.
A good perspective on the growth of hard seltzers was illustrated on a July 31 article posted on the Good Beer Hunting website. According to IRI data, White Claw and Truly seltzers' combined sales for the July 4 week was equivalent to 1.4 million cases sold (approximately 102,000 barrels of production). That combined figure is about the same as the yearly production of Rhinegeist Brewery of Cincinnati, Ohio, which is currently the 29th largest craft brewery in the nation.
The growth of hard seltzers has been astronomical. Since 2017, this segment has grown by 66 percent with a category valuation at $550 million. Some annalists think the market could grow to as large as $2.5 billion by 2021.
Currently, White Claw (owned by Mark Anthony Group — best know for Mike’s Hard Lemonade) and Truly (owned by Boston Beer Company — best known for Sam Adams) constitute 90 percent of the hard seltzer sales. There is a slew of other hard seltzers also on the market, all trying to become a solid No. 3 in the category and all manner of big and small breweries are trying to cash in.
Currently, InBev-Anheuser-Busch have three different brands on the market, Bon & Viv Seltzer (acquired in 2017), Platform Hard Seltzer (a craft brewery in Cleveland, Ohio purchased in August), and newly released Natural Light Hard Seltzer. MillerCoors has two entries, Henry’s Hard Seltzers and Cape Line Cocktails. Constellation introduced Corona Refresca this past spring. Pabst has just introduced a harder seltzer in four test markets. Mighty Swell comes from the originators of Deep Eddy’s Vodka. Bravazzi, Press Hard Seltzer and Crook & Marker are all made by independent producers.
Even independent craft breweries are getting into the hard seltzer game. Oskar Blues (part of the Canarchy group of brewers) has introduced Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water, with unique flavors like classic lime, lemon agave hibiscus, melon basil and cucumber peach. Braxton Brewing of Covington, Kentucky has even become a licensed hard seltzer brand for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, including sales of their Vive Seltzer inside of Paul Brown Stadium and rights to use the Bengals’ logos on Vive packaging.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Phusion Projects twitted about an upcoming project to make Four Loko Hark Seltzer, clocking in at a whopping 14 percent alcohol by volume, making it the highest alcohol seltzer to hit the market. A tweet — “Hard Seltzers ran so we could fly” — was liked 98,100 times and shared 25,800 times in just three days, making it the No. 2 trending topic nationally.
Up to this point, hard seltzers have almost exclusively been in the off-premise market. Bars and nightclubs are just starting to stock these beverages. Boston Beer is starting to roll out Truly in kegs for increased on-premise availability. Locally, most bars, restaurants and golf courses are currently stocking White Claw cans.
The future growth looks promising for hard seltzers and will be a category to follow for the next couple of years. It will be interesting to see how this trend goes in the long run, whether it becomes an established segment like craft beer or fall flat and is a passing fad like alcoholic root beer and Zima.
