In the mid-‘90s, art began moving from the walls to the body, said Angola tattoo artist King Vincent Oberlin.
In those years, Oberlin was a stand-out high school runner, mixing with athletes at track meets and cross country events.
“I would use Sharpies, draw their warrior paint,” said Oberlin. He drew discrete emblems on his fellow runners’ arms and wrists or the backs of their calves: lightning bolts, wings and “See ya!”
“I was always told when I was growing up ‘You should be a tattoo artist,’” said Oberlin, who has become known across the region for his original paintings.
Head technician at Kings Antenna Service, Oberlin has dabbled in tattooing for around seven years and has been doing it professionally for a year and a half at Down Town Ink, 405 N. Wayne St., Angola.
He said there are several keys to getting a tattoo that will last a lifetime: a good choice of artwork, the right location on the body and caring for the tattoo properly after it is initially inked.
ART
When it comes to permanent body art, you should do research, said Oberlin, and find something that complements your style and tastes.
With more than 20,000 tattoo parlors and studios in the U.S., there are numerous choices in northeastern Indiana and beyond.
Tattooists with a good reputation may have their work available for viewing on Instagram or in books at their shops. Famous artists charge exorbitant prices and have waiting lists that span over years.
On the other hand, said Oberlin, some might be in it mainly for the money, putting less emphasis on the final product. He said to watch out for tattoo businesses that offer discounts or specials.
“There are so many posers in tattooing right now,” Oberlin said.
In the United States alone, almost half of all adults have at least one tattoo, with about 40 percent having four or more.
“People give a variety of reasons for getting a tattoo, from expressing their personal style or opinion to commemorating a person or event,” says an Aug. 13 report published by Statistica Research Department. “The majority of people paid less than $100 for their last tattoo, an investment in art that will last the rest of their lives. The appeal of this permanence is also the tattoo’s greatest detractor; while almost a quarter of tattooed Americans regret getting a tattoo, the majority would not consider having a tattoo removed.”
It is best, Oberlin said, for someone looking to get a tattoo to have an inkling of the imagery he or she is interested in.
“The biggest part of getting a tattoo you love is working with the artist,” said Oberlin. “You want to do the research because you know what you like.”
In the 1980s and ’90s, it was common to have a “flash book” full of cookie-cutter designs. The trend has moved toward originality.
“I’ve done tons of similar tattoos but all of them will be original. You can see the difference,” said Oberlin.
He shows his clients pictures of his work. He also has a custom design book with around 20 of his drawings, which can be adapted and made into one-of-a-kind tattoos.
But, if you are going to Oberlin, don’t ask for a face tattoo, because he won’t do it.
“I’m afraid somebody might regret it in the future,” he said. He also does not tattoo hands.
“Names, hands and faces, I won’t do,” Oberlin said.
He will not emblazon your lover’s name upon your body.
“There’s the myth of if you put this name on you it will end badly,” Oberlin said. Whether the myth always holds true or not, Oberlin said he’s had personal disappointments in that realm and has chosen to forego it.
An exception may be a memorial tattoo — the name or image of a passed friend or family member.
For those who want to seal their love with a tattoo, Oberlin suggests matching pieces.
Oberlin’s convictions are his own and come from conscientiousness and artistic pride. There are a myriad of personalities in the tattoo world and the customer can pick the one that fits his or her mentality the best.
BODYThe best place, in general, to get a tattoo is the forearm, upper arm and thigh, said Oberlin.
That is because the skin there is firm but pliable, and less affected by daily wear and tear.
Oberlin looks at it like steak. There is chopped steak and skirt steak, but he desires filet mignon. Each body is different; each person’s best “cuts” may be found in different places.
“It’s the tautness of the skin,” Oberlin said. Loose skin can cause the needle to get stuck and possibly release a blob of ink.
Previously tattooed areas or heavy scarring can also pose difficulty. Oberlin has done cover-ups but said it can be tricky.
It’s also important that the client be healthy and understand how self care affects the ultimate appearance of a tattoo.
“It’s your body, your immune system,” Oberlin said. He suggested steering clear of getting a tattoo “if you’re in a stressful, sick situation.”
And, one of the worst things you can do after a tattoo session, he said, is go swimming in a chlorinated pool.
The average tattoo takes 21-90 days to heal.
“The length of a tattoo healing time varies depending upon where the tattoo is, how healthy you are in general and how well you pay attention to your post-tattoo after care,” says a handout given to clients at Down Town Ink.
It explains how to wash and protect a fresh tattoo to heal quickly and avoid a bacterial infection.
Vitamins C, D and B are good for the skin, said Oberlin.
The type of lotion used after the first three days of ointment are also important. They should not contain perfumes or alcohol, petroleum jelly or lanolin. The best ones are moisturizing blends like Curel or Lubriderm.
Take it easy during that month or two of healing, said Oberlin, to avoid hitting or scraping the fresh piece. Avoid extreme sweating and tanning, don’t go swimming, and don’t allow pets to lay on or rub the tattooed area, says the handout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.