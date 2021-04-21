Katie Esther, a girl, was born April 2 at home to Nelson and Sarah (Nisley) Yoder, Millersburg.
These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Grace Elizabeth, a girl, was born April 20 to Mervin and Deborah (Lambright) Yoder.
Lanaiha Ruth, a girl, was born April 18 to Lavern and Lanita (Lambright) Miller, Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.