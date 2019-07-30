COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Young Audiences will hold auditions for “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23 at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.
The play will be presented Oct. 11-13.
When Sally falls asleep while reading books about a certain juvenile wizard, she dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. There she meets Headmaster Albatross Underdrawers, Gamekeeper Ruebenon Ryebread, and Professor Shiftia Shape. But danger is lurking, and it’s up to Sally and her new friends Dave and Harmonica to defeat the schemes of the evil Lord Murderdeath. Will she become the hero like the one in her favorite series? And who is the mysterious Censor who keeps rewriting the story as it goes along? This loving parody will thrill fans and newcomers alike.
Auditions are open to any student in fourth through eighth grades. Students should be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring a current, non-returnable photo.
Students will be asked to introduce themselves from stage and read parts from the script. Audition forms as well as the portion of the script being read are available online at tibbits.org/about-tibbits/auditions.
Rehearsals will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, but not all roles meet all days. The show will be presented Oct. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at Tibbits.
“Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” will be directed by Jayne Lillis and produced by Tirsha Odisher. This production is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Coldwater. Approximately 35-40 students will be cast. Students involved will learn characterization, blocking, costuming, makeup and all aspects of a stage production.
Tibbits Young Audiences offers programs both for and by area youth to develop their interest in the arts. Two shows yearly, a non-musical in the fall and a musical in the spring, provide students an enjoyable introduction to the world of theatre. By putting on a show, they learn teamwork, discipline, theatre skills, self confidence and an appreciation for the arts.
Students need only attend one audition. For more information call 517-278-6029 or go to Tibbits.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.