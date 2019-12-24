ANGOLA — Purdue Extension wants to remind its local supporters that tax credit is available for end-of-the-year charitable gifts.
“The end of year is a time that many begin to finalize tax considerations and reflect on the past calendar year. You may receive a return of a 50 percent direct credit to your tax bill when donating up to $200 per individual and $400 for couples filing jointly, given to an Indiana funded university,” said a news release from Steuben County Purdue Extension, which has weekday hours in the Steuben Community Center. “Because Purdue Extension is part of a state funded university, one can make a donation to the local Extension Office that would qualify.”
A $100 contribution to Purdue Extension-Steuben County would cost only $50. Donors can specify how the money is to be used — such as 4-H, after-school programming, volunteer development, agriculture or natural resources programming, parenting classes, mental health programming, community development activities, or others. Some limitations do exist. For example funds donated for awards or scholarships would not be eligible for the additional direct state tax deduction.
Give the Extension office a call at 668-1000, ext. 1400, to ask about opportunities and tax considerations.
One can also make a donation to the Steuben County Master Gardeners, Shape Up Steuben or the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board.
“While this option is not eligible for the 50% state tax credit that a state funded university or college provides, it is a great option in that the these not-for-profit entities fall under the general state and federal income tax deduction via a reduction in taxable income,” said the news release. “A donation to these entities not only helps the group, but allows for more education and events in our community.”
