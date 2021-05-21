WINONA LAKE — Anna Jank of Albion, and a Central Noble High School graduate, was one of five Grace College students recently awarded for excellence in student teaching. Jank was named Outstanding Prospective Teacher in secondary education for her time teaching social studies at West Noble High School in Ligonier.
Each school year the Grace College School of Education selects one or more students who demonstrate excellence in their role as student teachers. Recipients are awarded a plaque and recognition for their achievements in the classroom for elementary, secondary or special education.
“Anna exemplifies the excellence, both in and out of the classroom, of Grace College graduates,” said Dr. Cheryl Bremer, dean of the School of Education at Grace College. “We are very proud of the effort that she put into her student teaching and education,” she said.
Jank can’t say why, how or when she aspired to be a teacher.
“It started young and yet didn’t become this complex, wonderful and passionate pursuit until recently. It’s really been in the past four years that I’ve realized my deep love for social studies and seen all the potential it has to inspire world-changers. As a secondary teacher, I get the chance to be a part of that and to point them towards the Great Storybook that God’s made of our world,” said Jank.
Her time spent in Grace College’s School of Education left an indelible mark on Jank.
“Grace has helped me understand the weight of school environment and class culture. As teachers, we set the stage – for the year and for daily instruction. From being assigned excerpts about these topics to hearing speakers to having us integrate an anticipatory set into every lesson, Grace has played an important role in cementing this concept into my teaching,” said Jank.
Jank’s time student teaching at West Noble High School under Rebecca Meyer was equally beneficial. The school has the highest English Language Learner concentration in Indiana. Jank was afforded the opportunity to interact with students of various cultural backgrounds and learned how to better reach the needs of students who don’t share her first language.
“I have so many highlights from my time student teaching,” Jank said excitedly. “Ms. Meyer was truly a blessing. She walked alongside me, challenged me and affirmed me. I have learned so much from her,” she said.
Jank is currently in the application process for schools in China and Korea.
The School of Education at Grace College teaches students professionalism, classroom instruction, planning, and management. Students also have opportunities for applied learning, P-12 classroom teaching and service projects in the community. For more information about the Grace College School of Education, visit www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-schools-departments/school-of-education/.
