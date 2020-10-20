COLDWATER, Mich. — From tables to wine racks to entry benches, artists and crafters interested in recreating, upcycling and reinventing chairs for Arts Alive’s fundraiser “A Chair Affair” will have the opportunity to exhibit their talents, win cash prizes, and support the local arts group.
Participants are being asked to take a chair of any kind and transform it for the fundraiser. Businesses interested in participating can create their own chair or find an artist to create one for them. The cost is $10 per entry with a limit of three entries per person. People’s Choice cash prizes will be awarded to entries with the highest bids.
All entries are due by Nov. 20. While the program placed chairs in area businesses as part of ArtWalk last year, this year’s event will feature all chairs as an art installation in the Tibbits Art Gallery. They will also be listed online for the silent auction fundraiser from Nov. 23 through Dec 12.
“The cool thing about this gallery show is that there are so many possibilities,” said Arts Alive member Stephanie Burdick. “People can turn a chair into something totally different, like a shelf or a blanket ladder or wine rack … or they can give a specific holiday theme or just enhance the bones of the chair that’s already there. On the flip side, you could also take found or unusual items and turn those into a chair.”
The $10 entry fee and chair entries must be submitted to Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan. Chairs can be dropped off Nov. 16-17 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Artists are asked to call the Tibbits Administrative Office at 517-278-6029 so someone can meet them at the theater for drop off.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Arts Alive for the continued promotion of community art events, exhibits and arts education within Branch County, Michigan. Those who wish to view the chairs in person before bidding can stop by the theatr Dec 9-11 from noon to 6 p.m. Final bids will end Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. with pickup at the opera house Dec 14-18.
For more information, please visit Tibbits.org or contact Burdick at Tibbits at 517-278-6029.
