The Kendallville Lions Club on Sunday, March 29, at Kendallville American Legion Post 86, presented the Manier family with a check for $1,000.
Justin Manier, 19, a 2019 East Noble High School graduate and a freshman at Indiana Tech studying computer engineering, works in the kitchen at the Legion.
He is also active with the Sons of the Legion. Justin has stage 4 chronic kidney failure and needs a kidney transplant.
"We are asking people to keep him in their thoughts and prayers," said Steve Kramer, Kendallville Lions Club president.
People who would like to contribute to his fundraising event should contact either the American Legion or the Kendallville Lions Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.