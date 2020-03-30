Justin Manier, 19, needs a kidney transplant. The Kendallville Lions Club on Sunday, March 29, at Kendallville American Legion Post 86, presented the Manier family with a check for $1,000. From left to right are Jeff Manier, Steve Kramer, Kendallville Lions Club president; Justin Manier, Harold Sollenberger, Lions Club publicity director; Jodi Manier and Jami Manier.