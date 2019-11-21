This recipe provided by Taste of Home is a sweet holiday snack or passing dish. Try substituting chocolate chip cookies or apples for the graham crackers as dippers.
Chocolate Chip Dip
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Graham cracker sticks
Directions
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Add the sugars and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Serve with graham cracker sticks.
