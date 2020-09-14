ANGOLA — The 16th annual RE/MAX Blood Drive will be held Oct. 28, noon to 6 p.m., at 100 Growth Parkway, Suite D.
Those who donate blood will be treated to complimentary food, beverages and prizes.
The event is Halloween themed and all agents will be in costume.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. Call 665-2414, ext. 222 to schedule.
The Angola RE/MAX blood drive is one of the largest in the area. Three donation buses will be on site to allow for minimal waiting. COVID-19 related social distancing rules and other guidelines will be in effect.
