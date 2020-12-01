ALBION — The Albion Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Albion American Legion Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Founded in October 1952, the club with 55 members is Noble County's largest Lions Club. The club is a prior club excellence award winner.
After the opening ceremony, the club discussed future plans and community service projects. Linda Cole Knafel is the Albion Lions Club president.
Seventeen members have more than 20 years of club membership. The list includes Robert Beckley, 20 years; Richard Edwards, 50 years and a charter member; Bill Emmert, 21 years; Marilyn Emmert, 21 years; James Gawthrop, 50 years and a charter member; Philip Hakey, 22 years; Cindy Jacob, 20 years; Nancy Jacob, 21 years; Phil Jacob, 20 years; Stan Jacob, 20 years; Douglas Keenan, 25 years; Candice Myers, 25 years; Randall Myers, 35 years; James Sprague, 26 years; Paul Truelove, 43 years; Brady Truex, 22 years; and Richard Wysong, 23 years.
"The club's success in community service endeavors is made possible by these servant leaders, who serve in Albion!" said Steve Kramer, Noble County Lions Club zone chairman.
“Anyone interested in being a leader in service should contact their local Lions Club,” Kramer said. “We serve!”
The Albion Lions are sponsoring a drive-through Santa Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Central Noble High School parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.