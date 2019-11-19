It is Salvation Army Red Kettle season once again. In case you have not heard, Noble County was the number one service extension unit in the state for the 2018 kettle season! Well done, Noble County! Together, we raised $47,000 in those little red kettles! As a reminder, any county that does not have a brick-and-mortar Salvation Army presence can have a service extension unit if there is an agency that meets the requirements for receiving and distributing the funds within the county. Common Grace Ministries, Inc. is the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit for Noble County.
Salvation Army funds help us not only meet needs, but also to improve quality of life and over all well-being which also meets the vision of Common Grace Ministries. In 2018, you helped your neighbors avoid utility disconnection and remain in their homes without fear of eviction. You helped 62 seniors receive $100 to spend at Kroger. These were seniors who did not receive any other services and would never think to ask for help, but could sure use a boost. You made it possible for us to distribute 550 Tools for Schools kits to elementary children through the RSVP backpack program and additional school kits given to the elementary schools who participated in bell ringing. The additional kits help teachers provide supplies for children who drop in without taking money out of their own pockets. You took care of your neighbors who experienced fires and floods through disaster funds in collaboration with the Red Cross. You provided fans for those who had no cooling on hot days.
Because you went over the top this year, we were able to create a brand new way to reach our senior neighbors who live in skilled nursing facilities. Instead of the typical Easter and Christmas gifts, we used the funds we would normally spend to gift the participating skilled nursing facilities with larger gifts that will benefit their residents for years to come. Facilities purchased outdoor rocking chairs and tables and umbrella tables so the residents could get outside in the fresh air with family and friends. Another facility purchased a karaoke machine and a blue ray player. They now have movie nights and karaoke parties! One facility was able to utilize the funds to complete a safe outdoor area for their memory care unit and other residents. That’s quality of life!
We have six less days to ring this year due to the timing of Thanksgiving. There are 1,716 hours to fill with ringers. At this writing 314 hours are covered. Every hour counts with 60% more in a kettle when a person is there and 100% more in locations where the kettle is put away when no one is ringing. If every one of the six locations would raise $301.50 per day, we would beat the $47,000 in 26 days by $34. That’s the goal, Noble County. Six locations…$301.50 per day.
An easy way to make that happen is to take the Take-A-Day (TAD) Challenge. That means your church, work, service groups or a group of friends commit to all of the hours for a single location on a single day. For instance, P.U.L.S.E. groups will be ringing at the Ligonier location on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Kudos to this group as they will also be ringing in Albion and at the Kendallville Walmart Grocery door at the same time.) Every group that does this will have their name put into a drawing to be the next name on the perpetual plaque in our Common Grace office and we will shout your name from our social media rooftops.
The groups who take the TAD Challenge will also be competing for the traveling Red Kettle Bell trophy. That trophy goes to the TAD Challenger with the single kettle highest total. The P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County Ligonier team will be defending the inaugural trophy. Their total last year was $999.28. Their message to challenging groups is to “BRING IT!” If you beat the total, you take that trophy for 2019.
You can sign up to ring at www.registertoring.com or by calling Rose at our Common Grace office during the following hours: Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Or you may call one of our schedulers:
Kendallville: Ellyne Sollenberger at 260-582-9609
Rome City: Rev. Jerry Burghduff at 260-343-1177 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Albion: Bret Frymier at 260-636-2757
Ligonier: Call Rose at the Common Grace office
Noble County, you are showing the state what it looks like to take care of one another in a way that builds quality of life. Remember that only funds that go into the red kettles in Noble County are guaranteed to remain in Noble County. So get out to those kettles and show them what Noble County is made of!
