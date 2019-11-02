LIGONIER — The Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship is among many others that will open for applications on Monday, Nov. 25, at the Community Foundation of Noble County. This scholarship, established by his family, is open to an East Noble High School student who has the same passion and dedication for a career in instrumental music education or performance as Bottomley demonstrated.
The deadline to apply for this scholarship is Jan. 15, 2020. Visit the community foundation’s Website at www.cfnoble.org or call Jennifer at (260) 894-3335 for information.
Peter “Pete” R. Bottomley was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1957, he graduated from Pawtucket West High School and in 1966 he graduated from Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. He received his master’s degree from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne.
He married Janet on June 17, 1961, in New Bavaria, Ohio, and they were blessed with three children and two grandchildren.
Bottomley started his teaching career in Hicksville, Ohio, and came to Kendallville in 1967 to become band director at Kendallville Junior High School and assist the East Noble High School band. He became band director at East Noble High School in 1975.
Bottomley liked jazz, Big Band, and many other styles of music. Former students said that Bottomley had an infectious sense of humor and a great smile, and was a positive influence. He was described as dedicated and disciplined.
He not only taught his students about music, but he also wanted to educate them about life. He taught teamwork, leadership, giving 110% effort, respect, self-confidence, creativity, hard work, love of life, and how to have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.