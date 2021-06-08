KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park Department wants to remind residents of two important things to be aware of when using the city’s parks this summer.
No lifeguards at Bixler beaches
Swimmers are invited to take a dip at the Bixler Lake beaches throughout the summer, but should be aware that there will be no lifeguards on the beaches.
The Kendallville Park Department advises that people may swim at their own risk. Small children and non-swimmers should always be accompanied by an adult for safety.
Beaches are groomed and the water quality exceeds state health standards each week.
Resident vehicle passes
Residents who live in Wayne Township or the part of Allen Township within Kendallville city limits are encouraged to pick up 2021 park passes at the Park Office, 211 Iddings St., or City Hall, 234 S. Main St.
The passes entitles residents to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays, starting from Memorial Weekend through Labor Day weekend. Residents must bring their vehicle registration to pick up a pass.
Residents not eligible for a park pass may buy a 2021 park sticker for $25. Otherwise a $3 entry fee is charged per plated vehicle on weekends and holidays, from Memorial weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Pavilion rental does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park. Each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the entry fee.
Park office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; the office is closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.
