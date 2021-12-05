This December, the first of three critically acclaimed, sprawling fantasy epic films — "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" — turns 20 years old.
A defining blockbuster of the early 2000s, the Lord of the Rings films launched countless millions into the depth of author J.R.R. Tolkien's world, first started in the 1930s and built upon with several more books until his death in 1973.
The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 19, 2001, and immediately became a blockbuster hit, grossing nearly a billion dollars (a feat that would later be accomplished by the third installment in the film trilogy) and spawning a massive fan base.
Although Tolkien's work had been adapted in animated form in the 1970s, the New Line Cinema films released in the 2000s were the first true attempt to bring The Lord of the Rings to the screen. Director Peter Jackson and crew filmed the three-film epic in distant New Zealand, taking advantage of the small island nation's rich and diverse landscape to help bring Middle Earth to life.
On top of traditional filming techniques, the Lord of the Rings movies were bolstered by top-notch costuming and special effects work as well as state-of-the-art (for the time) computer generated effects to produce some of the novel's more fantastical species and elements.
The Fellowship of the Ring was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including best picture, and won four of them, including Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. By the time the third installment of the film series released, it swept 11 of 11 categories at the Oscars, including taking home the Best Picture title.
The Fellowship of the Rings kicked off Peter Jackson's film trilogy, which remains one of the fantasy genre's greatest films, so talk a walk back through the history of both the film and the novel on which it's based.
About the author: J.R.R. Tolkien
What started as stories written to entertain his children, John Ronald Reuel Tolkien's stories today have become a hallmark of the high fantasy genre of books.
Tolkien, born Jan. 3, 1892 in England, developed a love of language early in his life, becoming interested in not just real-world languages being spoken day-to-day but also dead tongues and made-up languages.
In the sense that many fantasy authors make up a new language as part of their fictional writing, for Tolkien, that dynamic was reversed. His created languages, most notably his elvish tongues, came first and were a foundation that Tolkien built his fantasy world and plots around.
But his writing didn't start until after his enlistment in the British military in World War I, a service that took Tolkien to France and the Battle of the Somme. The Great War, as it was known before another world war came in the 1940s, was an influence on Tolkien's later-life writings, with several parallels found between events in his stories and the real-life martial struggles taking place during his lifetime in Europe.
After the war, Tolkien became a language professor specializing in Anglo-Saxon, first at the University of Leeds but then later at the elite Oxford University.
Tolkien's first published story was "The Hobbit," which went to print in 1937. The story, a fairy-tale with an often light-hearted tone and filled with songs, was originally written as a story for Tolkien's children, but came to the attention of publishers. When the book hit the shelves, it became a popular fantasy read not just among its original-intended audience in children, but also with adults.
The author spent more than 10 years crafting the direct sequel to "The Hobbit," which came to be a three-part book series titled "The Lord of the Rings." Those three books — "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers," and "The Return of the King" — were published in 1954 and 1955 and have become a staple of the fantasy genre ever since.
Throughout his life, Tolkien had written many other stories and drafts that, following his death in 1973, were compiled by his son, Christopher, and published in several volumes, revealing an expansive and deep history and backstory that Tolkien had developed and that rooted and informed his published works.
It wasn't until more than 50 years later that Tolkien's stories made it to the silver screen in blockbuster format.
The Fellowship of the Ring
The first of Tolkien's three Lord of the Rings novels, "The Fellowship of the Ring" starts off in the same place as Tolkien's first novel, "The Hobbit," in the idyllic western countryside known as The Shire.
It's there in the lush and peaceful community of hobbits — halflings shorter than humans but longer lived with pointed ears and thick-soled, hairy-topped feet — that readers are introduced to Frodo Baggins, a familial relative of Bilbo Baggins, the hero of "The Hobbit."
Opening with the celebration of Bilbo's 111th birthday — extremely long-lived even by hobbit standards — the traveling wizard Gandalf the Grey (who recruited and accompanied Bilbo on his quest in "The Hobbit") comes to discover that a magic ring Bilbo found during his previous adventures was in fact the One Ring, an immensely powerful item forged centures ago by the dark lord Sauron.
Sauron sought to use the One Ring to subject the free people of Middle Earth and rule over it in tyranny, but was defeated in a great battle long ago when the One Ring was cut from his hand. Despite pressure to destroy the wicked ring, it was instead claimed by the King of Men at the time, until he was later ambushed and killed, losing possession of the ring in the process.
It remained lost for centuries until it was discovered by a river-dwelling young man, Smeagol, who possessed it for decades until he lost it and it was found by Bilbo.
Knowing of the ring's great and evil power, Gandalf entrusts it to Frodo, asking him to carry it east while he researched and formulate a plan on how to deal with it. Frodo is joined by three hobbit friends, his gardener Samwise Gamgee as well as Meriadoc Brandybuck and Pippin Took, as they leave the Shire on a quest of their own.
With challenges and danger along the way — including Frodo being wounded by a wraith seeking to recover the ring for Sauron — Frodo and the ring arrive in Rivendell, sanctuary of the elves, where a council of all races is summoned to discuss what to do about the ring.
Despite desires by some to wield it against Sauron and his minions in the dark land or Mordor, ultimately the decision is made to destroy the One Ring by taking it to Mount Doom to do what wasn't done centuries earlier by throwing it into the fires of the volcanic mountain — the only way to destroy the magic ring once and for all.
Amid arguments over how to accomplish such a dangerous task, Frodo volunteers to be the one to take the ring to Mordor, at which point his is joined by eight other traveling companions — his three hobbit friends as well as Gandalf, the dwarf Gimli, the elf Legolas and two men, Aragorn and Boromir. The group of nine becomes the titular Fellowship of the Ring.
Their journey eastward is riddled with danger as the allies of Sauron rise to stop them and reclaim the One Ring.
While aiming to avoid the kingdoms of men — humans are most susceptible to the corrupting influence of the evil ring — the fellowship opts to travel underground through a dwarven mine as means of crossing the central Misty Mountains. As they enter the mines, they discover the dwarven stronghold and the dwarves who once inhabited it have been destroyed.
It becomes clear during the fellowships travels through the mines why — aside from frequent skirmishes with territorial goblins, the delving dwarves had accidentally awoken a sleeping monster, a fire demon known as the balrog.
In their escape from the mines, Gandalf sacrifices himself in battle against the balrog, allowing the other eight to escape safely as he battles the ancient fire demon.
From there, with assistance from another community of elves in the forest city of Lothlorien, the remaining eight members of the fellowship continue their journey east toward Gondor, a kingdom of men lying at the border and in constant contention with the forces of Mordor.
It's at the edges of Gondor that the fellowship breaks. Boromir, the Gondorian captain, falls prey to the corrupting influence of the One Ring and attempts to steal it from Frodo. Frodo escapes, but the fellowship comes under attack by an army of orcs.
During the battle, Frodo slips away, determined that he must take the ring to Mordor alone. While trying to leave on his own, he's found by Sam, who refuses to let his friend carry his burden by himself, and the two hobbits set out for Mordor, leaving their other companions behind.
At the conclusion of the first book and with the fellowship fractured, it sets the stage for the subsequent two novels, which see Frodo and Sam moving forward to complete their task, while the other members of the fellowship work separately to unite the kingdoms of men and assist in battle the growing and increasingly aggressive forces of Sauron.
Making a movie
Director Peter Jackson took on a gargantuan task in attempting to bring not only one of fantasy's most cherished stories to life, but do try to do so in feature-length format.
The results of the effort were three films, all more than three-hours in length, which became a trilogy of what's regarded as a set of some of the most influential films of all-time.
Jackson had started development of the film production in 1997, growing his crew, cast and resources over the following years to create Middle Earth on screen.
Jackson, a New Zealander, opted to produce his film in his home country, which offered multiple varied landscapes — lush farmlands, mountains, forests, rivers and rocky steppes — needed to bring the Middle Earth to life.
Principal photography started in 1999 and ran more than a year through December 2000. Editing and production continued for the next several months, with the film ready to debut in the U.S. on Dec. 19, 2001.
The film became an instant hit, garnering critical acclaim for its scope, cinematics and integrity to the source material of Tolkien's 1950s novel.
With a budget of $93 million, the movie was an overwhelming commercial success, grossing nearly $898 million in box office sales.
After the overwhelming success of the first film, audiences were treated to its two sequels, each releasing the following years in 2002 and 2003.
Know your fellowship
If you're not familiar with the nine members of the Fellowship of the Ring, here's a quick refresher course:
Frodo Baggins
"I will do it. I will take the ring to Mordor."
Race: Hobbit
Actor: Elijah Wood
Frodo, the adoptive nephew of Bilbo Baggins, is the primary protagonist of The Lord of the Rings, serving as the ringbearer on the fellowship's quest to Mordor. Frodo exemplifies the peaceful and innocent traits of Middle Earth's hobbits, with a serious — if not sometimes resigned — determination to see his task through.
Samwise Gamgee
"I made a promise, Mr. Frodo. A promise! 'Don't you leave him, Samwise Gamgee.' And I don't mean to! I don't mean to."
Race: Hobbit
Actor: Sean Astin
Sam is originally Frodo's gardener in the Shire, but agrees to travel with Frodo as he sets out east with the One Ring. Fiercely loyal and devoted to helping Frodo, he's the only to accompany the ringbearer when the fellowship cracks and Frodo sets off toward Mordor to complete his task. In the later novels, Sam actually carries the ring himself for a short time, too.
Meriadoc Brandybuck
"We’re coming too! You’ll have to send us home tied up in a sack to stop us."
Race: Hobbit
Actor: Dominic Monaghan
Merry, along with Pippin, are two friends of Frodo who join him on his adventure out of the Shire. The duo is known for getting into trouble, with Merry being slightly more level-headed and serious than his counterpart. In later books, Merry becomes involved with the Kingdom of Rohan, a human realm of horse lords, and helps serve in the war effort against Sauron.
Peregrin Took
"Anyway, you need people of intelligence on this sort of… mission. Quest. Thing."
Race: Hobbit
Actor: Billy Boyd
Known as Pippin, he's the fourth hobbit taking part in the fellowship. Known as somewhat of a fool, he tends to get into trouble and puts himself in bad situations. However, deep down, Pippin possesses a brave heart, exemplified not only by his adventure with Frodo, but his service with Gondor in the war effort in later novels.
Gandalf the Grey
"A wizard is never late, nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to."
Race: Maiar (demi-gods)
Actor: Sir Ian McKellen
Gandalf is a curious old wizard and known as somewhat of an instigator. It was Gandalf who first convinced Bilbo Baggins to leave the Shire on a great quest and he also tasks Frodo with taking the ring eastward once he discovers its true identity. Gandalf serves as the de facto leader of the Fellowship until his sacrifice in battle against the balrog.
Aragorn
"I would have followed you into the very fires of Mordor."
Race: Human
Actor: Viggo Mortensen
Aragorn, first encountered as a man named Strider, is a traveling ranger of the north. Although currently a wanderer, Aragorn is actually the last living descendant of Isildur, the last King of Gondor, making him the rightful heir to the throne of that kingdom. After Gandalf's fall, Aragorn takes the lead as the fellowship's de facto leader.
Legolas
"You have my bow."
Race: Elf
Actor: Orlando Bloom
Legolas is a prince of the Woodland Realm of elves living in the north of Middle Earth. As one of the immortal elves, Legolas has lived for centuries and has grown to be a peerless archer and fighter. During their travels, he strikes up a friendship with the dwarf, Gimli, despite relations between elves and dwarves usually being fraught.
Gimli
"And my axe!"
Race: Dwarf
Actor: John Rhys-Davies
Gimli, son of Gloin, is the only dwarf in the fellowship, and is an intense fighter and traveler. Gimli suggests the group travel through the dwarven realm of Moria in the Misty Mountains, where his cousin Balin (one of Bilbo's traveling companions in "The Hobbit") rules. The decision turns out to be a rueful one. Gimli strikes up a friendship with Legolas, and often serves as a source of comic relief in the films.
Boromir
"One does not simply walk into Mordor."
Race: Human
Actor: Sean Bean
Boromir is the son of Gondor's current ruler and one of his kingdom's finest captains, leading the never-ending war effort against Mordor. Boromir is tempted by the power of the ring, seeking to use it to defend his country, and is ultimately corrupted by its influence, attempting to steal the ring from Frodo. Boromir meets his end in battle in the film adaptation of The Fellowship of the Ring, defending Merry and Pippin from orc attackers.
Know your bad guys
A quest wouldn't by much without people opposing the fellowship and several enemies and allies of Sauron rise up to oppose the group.
Sauron
The Dark Lord and creator of the One Ring. Defeated in battle centuries ago, the immortal Sauron exists as a non-physical entity in Lord of the Rings, represented only by a fiery eye. Sauron seeks to recover the One Ring, which would allow him to once again manifest to physical form and allow him to conquer the free people of Middle Earth once and for all.
Saruman
A wizard like Gandalf, Saruman the White is the leader of the order of wizards in Middle Earth. Unbeknownst to Gandalf during the book, Saruman has been corrupted by the influence of Sauron, and works to raise an army capable of recapturing the ring and crushing the kingdoms of men.
Ringwraiths
Known as the Nazgul, these hooded and cloaked black riders are Sauron's main agents seeking the One Ring. Undying entities of old kings of men corrupted by Sauron's rings of power, they are a lingering threat constantly at the heels of Frodo and his companions.
Cave troll
This massive, lumbering troll is part of a group that attacks the fellowship in the underground dwarven mines. Although not directly a servant of Sauron, the troll almost does the Dark Lord a favor, stabbing Frodo with a massive spear and nearly killing him.
Balrog
An ancient corrupted demi-god, the balrog is a fire demon who had once served Sauron's master before his eternal imprisonment. Loose in the underground dwarven mines of Moria, Gandalf rises to challenge to monster one on one, allowing the rest of the fellowship to escape the mountains.
Lurtz
An orc commander spawned by Saruman, Lurtz doesn't exist in Tolkien's novels but was created as an antagonist for the film version of "The Fellowship of the Ring." Lurtz was created to serve on screen as the commander of the orcs who attack the group and sunder the fellowship at the end of the story, which is true to the book even if a specific character isn't named in the novel.
