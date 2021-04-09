The hard seltzer market is becoming extremely crowded and maturing at a rapid rate. In just 5 years, White Claw and Truly have become not only household brand names, but pantry staples for many homes and ever increasingly in bars and restaurants. How did this come to be?
Seltzer is nothing new. 18th Century chemist Joseph Priestly is credited as the inventor of infusing carbon-dioxide into water. Flavored carbonated waters gained popularity in the 19th Century, with flavors like orange, lemon, plum, cherry, melon and many other fruit-based flavors. Towards the end of the 19th Century, roots, nuts and barks began to flavor seltzers and tonics in drug stores, giving the rise to soda pop. Many of these originally contained some alcohol and assorted other harder drugs like morphine and cocaine (i.e., Coca-Cola), however, the hardest chemical in these soft drinks today are caffeine or high-fructose corn syrup and copious amounts of sugar.
In the 1960s, the grandfather of today’s hard seltzers gained popularity in the United States, the vodka and soda. Garnished with a wedge of citrus, sometimes with a splash of cranberry juice, this drink was a lighter, refreshing alternative to beer, wine or brown liquor. Soda water even started being added to wine in the 1970s to create wine spritzers, again, to tone down the booziness of wines and make a lighter, more refreshing alternative.
In the 1980s, wine coolers became the hot new innovative beverage of choice. Starting with a wine base, these quickly turned to a malt beverage base in order to expand the flavors available, leading rise to the flavored malt beverage like Smirnoff Ice and Seagram’s Coolers. Coors even tried a version of this, under the name of Zima. Unfortunately, Zima was not only a commercial flop, it became the punch-line for late night hosts like David Letterman and Johnny Carson, setting the category back many years.
The first brand of what we now know of as hard seltzer that I remember is a brand called Air. We had them available at Whole Foods in the Southern California region in 2012. The flavors were not good — there were only two flavors in 4-pack 12-ounce slim cans — and the brand failed fairly quickly. The first successful brand was Spiked Seltzer in 2013. Based in Connecticut, Spiked Seltzer gained a small, regional foothold in the Northeast. In 2016, the company was purchased by AB InBev and renamed Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer.
2016 is the real turning point for hard seltzers. Mark Anthony brands, best known for Mike’s Hard Lemonade, launched White Claw and Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams) created Truly Hard Seltzers. Both companies have made quite a few changes to both the beverage and the packaging. Truly was originally in 6-pack, 12-ounce clear bottles, similar to Zima.
By 2018, the slim 12-ounce can became the standard for White Claw, Truly and most other hard seltzer brands. In the summer of 2019, the hard seltzer market exploded. Sales went through the roof, creating shortages for the slim cans as well as breweries unable to supply the demand. This exponential growth caught the eye of everyone, big and small, in the liquor industry.
In 2020, even with the difficult retail climate, hard seltzers saw high double-digit to low triple digit growth. Big brand names have entered the market, like Coors and Vizzy from Molson Coors, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Natural Light from AB InBev and Corona Seltzers from Constellation. Even with this competition, White Claw and Truly still control about 85% or the hard seltzer market.
The field becomes even more crowded in 2021, with new brands, new flavors and new expressions of the hard seltzer spectrum. Truly had a smash hit last summer with the introduction of Truly Lemonade Seltzers. So far, Mike’s, Bud Light and Vizzy have followed with their own Lemonade Seltzer. Hard iced tea seltzers are the latest to populate the cooler, with Truly, White Claw and Pabst Blue Ribbon all releasing their own varieties. The next iteration looks to be hard fruit punch seltzers, with Braxton Brewing’s Vive line already in the market and a Truly Punch Seltzer variety to follow later this summer.
A report from Bump Williams Consulting shared that through March 20, hard seltzer sales totaled more than $750.4 million in 2021, up 56.6% year-to-date over their 2020 sales. Hard seltzer now accounts for an 8.5% share of the overall beer category. By comparison, it took nearly 20 years for craft/independent beer to pull a comparable share of beer sales.
As summer rapidly approaches, another wave of new seltzers are going to hit the market. This time, it is the celebrity seltzers. Rapper/singer Travis Scott has released a new line of seltzers through Anheuser-Busch named Cacti Seltzer. In May, television celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay releases Hell’s Seltzer Variety Pack, with flavors uniquely blended for a more culinary spin.
In response to the massive amount of competition, Truly and White Claw have begun to increase their advertising budgets. Boston Beer started last summer with increased television and print budgets for Truly Seltzers in the 3rd Quarter of 2021. Mark Anthony Brands has just recently announced a new ad campaign, “Let’s White Claw,” targeting television and social media platforms. Black and white videos of parties, camping and beach scenes with the tag line “Let’s,” plus color images of White Claw cans are now appearing in social media platforms like YouTube.
With 2020 hard seltzer sales of $4.5 billion, and some estimates placing global hard seltzer sales estimates as high as $14.5 billion by 2027, there is no reason to expect a slow down of players positioning to take a piece of this still growing pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.