KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library in its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering a trip to a local apple orchard as part of its fun fall activities for adults in October.
“Library on the Road” will meet patrons Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at Orchard Hill Farms 11061 E 415 N just outside Kendallville for a hayride tour of the orchards and a behind-the-scenes peek at the market store. Fees are covered by the library.
Register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Transportation is not provided. This tour might be a little longer than the usual field trip, so plan for some extra time.
The October schedule also includes these activities:
Cortex Project: Wood Keychains
Friday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 16, All Branches
Have fun while decorating a wooden keychain. Pick up supplies from the desk and enjoy this in-person craft at the library! The activity is first-come, first-served and limited to one per person while supplies last. The wooden key chains will begin to be available from Oct. 1 through Oct. 16, or while supplies last. Pick up supplies for this in-person project Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL, or the Customer Service Desk at LB.
Adult To-Go Craft: Black Cat Paint
Monday, Oct. 4 (while supplies last), All Branches
Black cats are the perfect animal to paint this time of year! Stop in beginning Oct. 4 (and while supplies last) and pick up one at either library location. These are free and available on a first come first served basis for adults.
Yoga with Brittany
Mondays, Oct. 4 and 18, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany, certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class. To attend, please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.If you would prefer to work out on your own time, you can access a variety of levels of Brittany’s Yoga sessions On Demand here: http://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand.
Euchre Tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Play Euchre with the Kendallville Public Library for prizes at the Community Learning Center. Sign up in pairs, or as a single and we will match you with a partner. Registration is required, and popcorn will be provided!
BINGO
Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m., Limberlost
Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m., Kendallville
Friday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m., Kendallville
Join us for a fun-filled hour of BINGO! Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more. Please register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Mason Jar Scarecrow
Thursday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Leah for a fun fall craft and create your very own scarecrow mason jar. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life! Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family for generations!
Leaf Casting with Al Huth
Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Bring a giant leaf and dress messy for this outside activity. Al will walk us through leaf casting! He will also provide handy tips and tricks for crafting with cement. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Barre with Brittany
Mondays, Oct. 11 and 25, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany in the library for this workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for everyone. To attend, please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.If you would prefer to work out on your own time, you can access a variety of levels of Brittany’s Barre sessions On Demand here: http://bit.ly/KPLBarreOnDemand.
Wellness Workshop with Brittany
Session Three: Adult Coloring Books
Monday, Oct. 11, at 6:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick an adult coloring book to enjoy while learning about how relationships can affect your wellness. Join Brittany for the third session in a fun series of activities and information about wellness! Session three will include coloring and a wellness discussion on Relationships. We will also discuss the Tiny Habits strategy. (Throughout the series of events, we will discuss the six pillars of wellness, among other findings from the Wellbeing Literacy grant. Topics include: Positive Emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, Accomplishment and Health. You are welcome to attend any or all of the workshop series.)
Clothespin Magnet
Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Make a beautiful magnet to decorate your fridge and hang your favorite pictures or recipes! Learn this fun technique and you might even want to create more at home. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Meal Prep: Burrito Bowls
Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Join us at the Community Learning Center to make burrito bowls. At each event (one per month) you will learn how to make a meal your family will love. This event is at the Community Learning Center, and registration is required. It is free and open to adults age 18+. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Trivia Night: Halloween and Scary Movies
Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Time to brush up on your Halloween and Scary Movie facts! Bring a team of older to four people for a night trivia. When signing up, let us know who the other members of your team are, and the name you’ve come up with. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Cortex: Button Bracelets
Monday, Oct. 18, through Oct. 30, All Branches
Have fun while creating a button bracelet. The activity will be available from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30 or while supplies last. Pick up supplies for this in-person project Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL, or the Customer Service Desk at LB.
Ask the Expert Series: Authors
Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Join us at the Community Learning Center for the first in a series of Ask the Expert events. This month, we are featuring local authors Anna Pranger and Beth Friskney. The authors will talk about their books, how they got published, and some tips for success. There will also be plenty of time for questions from the audience. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010. Reminder: This event is at the Community Learning Center.
Matt’s Book Club at the CLC: Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club! Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion.
Adult To-Go Craft: Ghost Tassel
Monday, Oct. 25 (while supplies last), All Branches
Create your own little ghost! Pick up supplies from the Adult Desk at KPL or the main desk at LB beginning on Oct. 25 and while supplies last. The activity is first-come, first-served and limited to one per adult while supplies last.
Wellness Workshop with Brittany
Session 4: Watercolor Activity
Monday, Oct. 25, at 6:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Complete a watercolor activity to serve as a reminder to find meaning daily in your life. Join Brittany for a fun activity and wellness discussion. Patrons can come to one or all of the workshop series. We will discuss the six pillars of wellness (among other findings from her Wellbeing Literacy grant) and complete a fun activity at each session. Topics include: Positive Emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, Accomplishment and Health. Activities include (but are not limited to): surveys and strength finder assessments, tie dye, watercolor fun, gratitude journaling, crafting and more.
The Zentangle® Method: Lovely Layers of Fall
Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Use The ZentangleÂ® Method to tangle a round tile with a fall theme and a touch of color this month with Jane Rhea. If you have any pens or supplies, please bring them. This event is free and open to adults age 18+. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010. Join us in lower level meeting room C.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Clearance Sale, Kendallville Public Library
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Members Only)
Friday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Public Welcome)
Saturday, Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. (Public Clearance Sale)
The Friends of the Library invites the public to the Book Sale! You’ll find some great deals on used or donated items in a variety of formats and genres.
Disney Karaoke with Matt
Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for an awesome night of Disney Karaoke! Join Matt for an awesome night of Disney Karaoke- extra points for dressing up. Bring a friend and enjoy tons of Disney classics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.